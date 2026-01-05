Harvey was held to 28 yards on 15 carries while catching one of four targets for five yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Chargers.

Harvey was bottled up from the get-go Sunday, averaging less than 2.0 yards per carry while failing to make an impact as a receiver. The rookie's poor performance was compounded by his inability to extend the five-game scoring streak he entered the contest with. Harvey put together a strong fantasy campaign with 896 combined yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns across 17 games. The 2025 second-round pick started the year as a backup and took over for J.K. Dobbins (knee) as the starter in Week 11 after the latter was placed on injured reserve. Harvey should continue leading Denver's backfield when the AFC's No. 1 seed resumes play in the divisional round of the playoffs.