Broncos' RJ Harvey: Studying film for Year 2

Harvey said he has been watching film of Christian McCaffrey, Jahmyr Gibbs and Kenneth Walker as he works to improve in Year 2, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Harvey flashed playmaking ability as a rookie but struggled with consistency, finishing with under 200 total touches even with J.K. Dobbins missing the Broncos' final seven regular-season games. Denver's decision to re-sign Dobbins and draft Jonah Coleman in the fourth round points toward another committee, but Harvey could carve out more passing-game work if he's able to prove greater comfort in coach Sean Payton's system. Patra highlights Harvey as a candidate to earn a potential Joker-type role in Year 2, which would provide intriguing PPR upside even if the Broncos' crowded backfield may cap his ultimate upside.