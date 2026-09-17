Harvey (hamstring) is present at practice Thursday, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Harvey was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, but he's set to participate in at least some capacity now that Denver's actually holding practice Thursday. The 2025 second-round pick turned seven touches in 41 scrimmage yards in Monday's loss to the Chiefs and got all four targets among Denver's running backs while J.K. Dobbins took most of the rushing work. Harvey's availability bears monitoring ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.