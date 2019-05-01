Broncos' Romell Guerrier: Joining Denver

The Broncos signed Guerrier as an undrafted free agent Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Guerrier was the leading receiver at Florida Tech last season as a redshirt senior, catching 59 passes for 1.062 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games played. After not hearing his name called during the NFL Draft, he'll join the Mile High City in the hopes of cracking their 53-man roster.

