Broncos' Ron Leary: Does not play Monday
Leary did not play in Monday's preseason contest against the 49ers despite being fully cleared by the team's medical staff earlier this summer, Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com reports.
The lineman is easing his way back from Achilles and knee injuries he suffered last season. Austin Schlottman started at right guard in his absence.
