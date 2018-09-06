Broncos' Ron Leary: Full participant at Wednesday's practice
Leary (knee) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Leary's knee issue was previously reported as unlikely to impact his Week 1 availability and it seems like this notion has been confirmed following his return to practice without limitations. The 29-year-old started 11 games for Denver last season.
