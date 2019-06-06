Leary (Achilles) has been fully cleared by the medical staff and will be "100 percent" for training camp, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Leary has been rehabbing from a torn Achilles that he suffered early last season, so this news is certainly positive. The Memphis product signed a contract to stay in Denver this offseason, and is set to move from tackle to guard on the offensive line for new head coach Vic Fangio in 2019.