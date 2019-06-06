Leary (Achilles) has been fully cleared by the medical staff and will be "100 percent" for training camp, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Leary has been rehabbing from a torn Achilles that he suffered early last season, so this news is certainly positive. The Memphis product signed a contract to stay in Denver this offseason, and is set to move from tackle to guard on the offensive line for new head coach Vic Fangio in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories