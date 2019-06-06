Broncos' Ron Leary: Gains medical clearence
Leary (Achilles) has been fully cleared by the medical staff and will be "100 percent" for training camp, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Leary has been rehabbing from a torn Achilles that he suffered early last season, so this news is certainly positive. The Memphis product signed a contract to stay in Denver this offseason, and is set to move from tackle to guard on the offensive line for new head coach Vic Fangio in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 90-81
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 90-81 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 80-71
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 80-71 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 70-61
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 70-61 in our consensus...
-
Gurley in Round 3?
Todd Gurley's mysterious knee problem has sent his Fantasy stock to places we'd never thought...
-
Player Rankings: 100-91
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 100-91 in our consensus...