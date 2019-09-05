Leary (knee) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Leary dealt with minor knee soreness during the preseason and now looks back to full health. He's on track for his usual starting role Monday versus the Raiders.

