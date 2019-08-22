Leary was held out of Monday's preseason game against the 49ers due to knee soreness, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Leary received medical clearance from his Achilles injury back in June, but he's been limited recently by the knee soreness. The 30-year-old has been ending practices early to receive treatment so it doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but the Broncos are likely to remain cautious with the regular season only a couple weeks away.