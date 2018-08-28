Broncos' Ron Leary: On pace to start in opener
Leary (knee) is on track to start in the Broncos' season opener against the Seahawks, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Leary has been sidelined for roughly three weeks while nursing a knee injury. The team has likely been exercising caution with their starting center in order to ensure his health for Week 1. Look for Max Garcia to replace him on the line should he ultimately suffer any setbacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our final 12-team non-PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft, which was...
-
Deep Sleepers for 2018
Dave Richard has found 10 players with an ADP past 140th overall for your Fantasy Football...
-
Believe in Peterson and Marshall?
Heath Cummings has takes from the third week of the preseason. He'll also tell you whether...
-
2018 Fantasy Football must-see breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...