Leary (knee) is on track to start in the Broncos' season opener against the Seahawks, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Leary has been sidelined for roughly three weeks while nursing a knee injury. The team has likely been exercising caution with their starting center in order to ensure his health for Week 1. Look for Max Garcia to replace him on the line should he ultimately suffer any setbacks.