Play

Leary (concussion) announced Thursday that he's healthy and has resumed training, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Leary missed the final four games of the 2019 regular season due to a brain injury, but it looks as though he's now cleared the league's concussion protocol and returned to full health. The Broncos are not expected to pick up the 30-year-old's option for 2020, in which case Leary will look to catch on elsewhere in the league as an unrestricted free agent.

More News
Our Latest Stories