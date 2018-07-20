Broncos' Ron Leary: Ready to roll for camp
After sitting out for OTAs and training camp with a foot injury, Leary is ready to participate in training camp, Jon Heath of 9 News Denver reports.
Having Leary ready to go is a big development for the Broncos offensive line as Leary was far and away the team's highest-graded blocker per Pro Football Focus, which ranked him as a top-10 guard. As Leary missed the end of last season with a back injury and has long battled knee soreness, rest will likely continue to be a big part of his summer as the Broncos look toward Week 1 against Seattle. An underrated storyline to follow during camp will be Leary's return to the left side after playing out of position at right guard last season. His renewed place on the line should help Leary build on his first season in Denver and help out second-year left tackle Garett Bolles, who played inconsistently with a revolving door of Max Garcia and Allen Barbre next to him last season.
