Broncos' Ron Leary: Returns to full health
Leary recently stated that his back is healthy, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. "I'm 100 percent. I'm ready to go out there. I've been working out since the season ended. I feel good. I haven't had any setbacks. I'm doing everything right now."
Leary, who was planted on injured reserve last December, didn't require offseason surgery to fix his back and was able to recover from a prescription of rest. The versatile lineman is currently pegged as a center for the 2018 season but head coach Vance Joseph has acknowledge the possibility that Leary may move back to his more natural position at left guard. What the Broncos do in the upcoming NFL Draft should shed more light on the matter.
