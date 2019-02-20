Broncos' Ron Leary: Set to remain in Denver
Leary (Achilles) should remain with the Broncos in 2019 as $5.35 million of his $8.15 million salary is guaranteed against injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Leary would need to pass a physical by March 17 in order to void the injury guarantee, which is entirely improbable after suffering a torn Achilles' tendon in October. The Broncos could still part ways with the veteran guard, but the injury guarantee minimizes the potential cap savings the move would bring under non-injury circumstances. Leary's availability for the start of the season remains up in the air as he continues his recovery.
