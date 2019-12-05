Leary (concussion) said Thursday that he's "iffy" about his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Texans, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Leary was forced out of Week 13's win over the Chargers, causing Austin Schlottmann to take over at right guard. He'll need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol for head injuries before retaking the field, the last stage of which includes meeting with an independent neurologist.