Leary was kept out of offseason practices with knee soreness, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Head coach Vance Joseph expects Leary to be ready for training camp, but that doesn't mean he'll be full-go right out of the gates. Leary has 58 career starts under his belt, and that experience will be valued on the Broncos' offensive front this season. For now, however, Max Garcia will work in the left guard position.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • browns-1400.jpg

    Old faces in new places

    Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...