Leary was kept out of offseason practices with knee soreness, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Head coach Vance Joseph expects Leary to be ready for training camp, but that doesn't mean he'll be full-go right out of the gates. Leary has 58 career starts under his belt, and that experience will be valued on the Broncos' offensive front this season. For now, however, Max Garcia will work in the left guard position.