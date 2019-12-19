Play

Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Leary (concussion) is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's tilt against the Lions, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Leary did not practice Wednesday, per Jhabvala. If the 30-year-old veteran is indeed sidelined another week, Austin Schlottmann will continue to start at right guard.

