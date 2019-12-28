Leary (concussion) has been ruled out for the Broncos' Week 17 regular season finale against the Raiders, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Leary suffered a concussion on Dec. 1 and has been sidelined since. In his absence, look for Austin Schlottmann to continue filling in at right guard. The 30-year-old will now have to set his sights on preparing for the 2020 season.