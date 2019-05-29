Leary (Achilles) was able to do more at practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports. Head coach Vic Fangio said Leary "was cut loose a little bit [Wednesday] in some team work."

Leary suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in October, so the guard seems to be trending in the right direction. Even though he's progressing, a timetable for Leary's return still remains unknown.