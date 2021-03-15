The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Darby is cashing in after having played on a one-year, $3 million contract in Washington last season. He finally stayed healthy for a full 16-game slate in 2020, and his contract is an indication that the Broncos aren't too worried about the health concerns that plagued Darby earlier in his career. He's primed to occupy one of the team's outside starting cornerback spots next season.
