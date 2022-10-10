site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Ronald Darby: Goes on IR
Darby (knee) was officially placed on IR on Monday, Aric DiLalla reports.
Darby was ruled out for the season Saturday after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the team's loss to the Colts on Thursday. So, the move to IR does not come as a surprise and was a formality.
