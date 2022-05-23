Darby (shoulder) did not participate in OTA's on Monday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Darby was present and observed from the sidelines, so it's possible he could participate in OTA's at some point before they wrap up. Darby finished last season on IR after injuring his shoulder in Week 16 against the Bears.
