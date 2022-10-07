Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Darby has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 campaign after being diagnosed with an ACL injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Darby suffered a knee injury at the end of the first half during Thursday's loss to the Colts and didn't return for the second half. He's since been diagnosed with an ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the season. Across five appearances, the veteran defensive back totaled 14 tackles, three pass defenses and one forced fumble across 264 defensive snaps. In his absence, K'Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis and Essang Bassey are all candidates for increased roles.