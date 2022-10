Darby (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Broncos, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Darby recorded two tackles before sustaining a knee injury on the Colts' final drive of the first half, though the exact nature and severity of this injury are still unclear. With the veteran sidelined for the time being, rookie Demarri Mathis has stepped in as Denver's starting cornerback opposite Patrick Surtain.