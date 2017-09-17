Broncos' Ronald Leary: Active for Sunday's game
Leary cleared concussion protocol Saturday and is active for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Leary is expected to slot back in as the starting right guard.
More News
-
Broncos' Ronald Leary: Clears protocol, questionable for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Ronald Leary: Limited participant Friday•
-
Broncos' Ronald Leary: Exits with concussion•
-
Broncos' Ronald Leary: Plays in preseason opener•
-
Broncos' Ronald Leary: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Cowboys' Ronald Leary: To sign with Broncos•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...