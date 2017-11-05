Broncos' Ronald Leary: Gearing up Sunday
Leary (biceps) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Leary suffered this injury against the Chiefs in Week 8, but he was able to practice in a limited capacity this week, enough that he can play Sunday. He'll slot back into the starting right guard position.
