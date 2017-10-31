Broncos' Ronald Leary: Injures arm against Kansas City
Leary sustained an injury to his biceps during Monday's loss to the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
The severity of the guard's injury remains unclear ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles.
