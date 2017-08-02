Broncos' Ronald Leary: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Leary was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, https://twitter.com/NickiJhabvala/status/892772371265986565Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Postreports.
It's not certain where or when Leary sustained the groin injury, but what's apparent is that it seems to be lingering. His progression over the next several days should provide us with a good timeline of for a full recovery.
