Leary (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Leary was held out of practice for the second straight week and will miss his second straight game as a result. This is despite the fact that Leary said last week that he expected to suit up against New York. Connor McGovern is expected to fill in at guard once again in Leary's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop