Leary (groin) started in the Broncos' preseason opening win versus the Bears.

Leary had been a limited participant in practice due to a groin injury, but appears to be past that issue. The Broncos would have been unlikely to have him take the field had the injury still been holding him back. The 28-year-old logged 15 snaps in the contest -- barring any setbacks, he appears on track for Week 1.