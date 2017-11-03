Broncos' Ronald Leary: Questionable to play
Leary (biceps) is questionable to play Sunday against the Eagles.
Leary was limited in practice this week after injuring his biceps in Monday's game against the Chiefs. Either Allen Barbre of Connor McGovern could fill it at guard if Leary's ultimately ruled out.
