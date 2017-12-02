Leary (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Leary was unable to practice this week, making it an easy decision for the Broncos to hold him out Sunday. For what it's worth, Leary told Troy Renck of Denver 7 News that he expects to suit up in the Broncos' Dec. 10 against the Jets, though his practice participation leading up to the date will ultimately dictate his availability. Connor McGovern is slated to fill in for Leary at guard in Week 13.