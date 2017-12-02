Broncos' Ronald Leary: Ruled out Sunday
Leary (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Leary was unable to practice this week, making it an easy decision for the Broncos to hold him out Sunday. For what it's worth, Leary told Troy Renck of Denver 7 News that he expects to suit up in the Broncos' Dec. 10 against the Jets, though his practice participation leading up to the date will ultimately dictate his availability. Connor McGovern is slated to fill in for Leary at guard in Week 13.
More News
-
Broncos' Ronald Leary: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Broncos' Ronald Leary: Questionable to play•
-
Broncos' Ronald Leary: Injures arm against Kansas City•
-
Broncos' Ronald Leary: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Broncos' Ronald Leary: Clears protocol, questionable for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Ronald Leary: Limited participant Friday•
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.