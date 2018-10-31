Broncos' Royce Freeman: Absent from practice
Freeman (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Freeman is less than two weeks removed from suffering a high-ankle sprain in a Thursday game against the Cardinals. Another absence would leave more work for Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker when the Broncos host the Texans on Sunday.
