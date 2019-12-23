Freeman ran for 28 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and caught both of his targets for nine receiving yards during Sunday's 27-17 win against the Lions.

The record-setting back out of Oregon has eclipsed 35 rushing yards just once since Week 5, but Sunday he broke a skid of six consecutive games without a rushing TD. Freeman was much more involved over the first half of the year in comparison to his current role, as he racked up 11 carries and 3.3 receptions per game between Weeks 1 and 8. Since Week 9, however, the 23-year-old Freeman has been afforded just 9.8 offensive touches per game, while failing to exceed 14 receiving yards in any outing. He'll continue to serve as a secondary option to Phillip Lindsay in Denver's regular-season finale against Oakland's top-15 rush defense.