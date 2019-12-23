Broncos' Royce Freeman: Accounts for one of two rushing TDs
Freeman ran for 28 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and caught both of his targets for nine receiving yards during Sunday's 27-17 win against the Lions.
The record-setting back out of Oregon has eclipsed 35 rushing yards just once since Week 5, but Sunday he broke a skid of six consecutive games without a rushing TD. Freeman was much more involved over the first half of the year in comparison to his current role, as he racked up 11 carries and 3.3 receptions per game between Weeks 1 and 8. Since Week 9, however, the 23-year-old Freeman has been afforded just 9.8 offensive touches per game, while failing to exceed 14 receiving yards in any outing. He'll continue to serve as a secondary option to Phillip Lindsay in Denver's regular-season finale against Oakland's top-15 rush defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...