Broncos' Royce Freeman: Bottled up by Steelers front seven
Freeman managed 17 yards on six carries during Sunday's 24-17 win against the Steelers.
It's evident that Freeman still has a role in the Broncos backfield, but he's clearly fallen out of favor compared to Phillip Lindsay as the team's No. 1 option at the position. Since Week 4, Freeman has logged 7.7 carries per game compared to Lindsay's 12.9, with a 4.1 YPC averaged compared to a clip of 5.7 for Lindsay over than same span. Week 13's opponent leaves room for both players to feast, going up against a Cincinnati defense that's allowed the fourth-most rushing yards to opposing running backs this year.
