Freeman ran for 40 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and added a five-yard catch during Sunday' 15-13 loss in Indianapolis.

Freeman capped off Denver's opening drive of the second half with a quick cut and waltzed into the end zone almost untouched for the four-yard touchdown, the team's only touchdown of the game. Freeman, after going scoreless for the first six weeks of the season, has now scored Denver's only two touchdowns of the past two games. He looks to be getting more carries down near the goal line and, though Sunday didn't show it, should be more involved in the passing game down the stretch with Emmanuel Sanders in San Francisco and few established targets on the team.