Freeman (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Freeman, who had been limited at practice earlier in the week, is therefore in line to continue to work in tandem with fellow running back Phillip Lindsay, an arrangement that has resulted in Freeman averaging 12 carries for 58 yards (with a 4.8 YPC) through the Broncos' first three games. Freeman has added 10 catches for 63 yards in that span, but is still looking for his first TD of the season. While the time-share Freeman operates within caps his fantasy upside, he has at least garnered enough volume so far to maintain a decent weekly floor.