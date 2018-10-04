Coach Vance Joseph acknowledged Wednesday that he plans to involve Freeman more heavily in the offensive game plan in the weeks to come, Kyle Frederickson of The Denver Post reports. "I'm looking forward to getting [Freeman] more touches," Joseph said. "He needs more opportunities because he is playing good football."

The Broncos have largely split the backfield duties down the middle this season, with Freeman logging 44 carries to Lindsay's 44 through the first four games. Despite those similar workloads, it was Freeman who was largely a spectator for much of the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Chiefs, as his last touch came with 14:16 remaining. Lindsay won't be phased out of the offense while he's averaging 5.9 yards per carry and also making an impact as a pass catcher, but it appears Joseph at least intends to rotate Freeman in more liberally in the games to come, which bodes well for the 22-year-old's rest-of-season outlook.