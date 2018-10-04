Broncos' Royce Freeman: Coach pledges more work
Coach Vance Joseph acknowledged Wednesday that he plans to involve Freeman more heavily in the offensive game plan in the weeks to come, Kyle Frederickson of The Denver Post reports. "I'm looking forward to getting [Freeman] more touches," Joseph said. "He needs more opportunities because he is playing good football."
The Broncos have largely split the backfield duties down the middle this season, with Freeman logging 44 carries to Lindsay's 44 through the first four games. Despite those similar workloads, it was Freeman who was largely a spectator for much of the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Chiefs, as his last touch came with 14:16 remaining. Lindsay won't be phased out of the offense while he's averaging 5.9 yards per carry and also making an impact as a pass catcher, but it appears Joseph at least intends to rotate Freeman in more liberally in the games to come, which bodes well for the 22-year-old's rest-of-season outlook.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Touchdown in third straight game•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Strikes again•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Scores first career touchdown in win•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Runs for 71 yards in debut•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Named starter•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Will not play in final preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Gronk in for TNF?
With plenty of big names on the injury report for Thursday Night Football, you need to check...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...