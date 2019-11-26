Freeman ran for 20 yards on two carries and added nine yards on two receptions during Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo.

Freeman's four touches marked a season low and his 29 total yards were his second lowest total of the season. The lack of usage is especially surprising as he led Denver running backs with 28 offensive snaps, totaling 56 percent of the team's plays. Part of that can be attributed to Freeman's role as a third-down pass-blocking back, but Freeman's steady decline is still surprising. After totaling double-digit touches in each of the first three games of the season, he hasn't reached 10 in any of his last three contests. Sunday brings a matchup against a middle-of-the-road Chargers run defense, but Freeman may not get the touches necessary to take advantage.