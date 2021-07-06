Freeman is on the roster bubble after Denver added running backs Javonte Williams and Mike Boone in the offseason, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold reports.

Williams was a second-round draft pick, and Boone signed a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed. Even if the latter move was more about special teams than offense, it gives Boone a level of security that Freeman doesn't have. Freeman has averaged only 4.0 yards per carry and 5.9 yards per catch in 46 games for the Broncos, failing to meet expectations after coming off the board 71st overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. If Freeman does make the team, it might just be as a third-down specialist behind Williams and Melvin Gordon.