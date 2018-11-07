Coach Vance Joseph is optimistic Freeman (ankle) will return after a Week 10 bye, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Freeman missed two straight games leading up to the bye week, but he did manage a limited practice Friday. His return for Week 11 against the Chargers likely would push Phillip Lindsay back into a timeshare and Devontae Booker back to a minimal role.

