Broncos' Royce Freeman: Could be ready after bye
Coach Vance Joseph is optimistic Freeman (ankle) will return after a Week 10 bye, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Freeman missed two straight games leading up to the bye week, but he did manage a limited practice Friday. His return for Week 11 against the Chargers likely would push Phillip Lindsay back into a timeshare and Devontae Booker back to a minimal role.
