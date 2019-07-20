Broncos' Royce Freeman: Could split carries with Lindsay
After taking a backseat to Phillip Lindsay as a rookie last season, Freeman could see an increased role -- particularly in short-yardage and goal-line situations -- this season, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.
Freeman topped 50 yards three times and scored thrice in his first four games last season, but was later slowed by an ankle injury and the emergence of fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay. He scored just twice during the rest of the season and didn't top 50 yards again until Lindsay sat in Week 17. Lindsay isn't like other diminutive backs in that he has shown toughness and ball security when running between the tackles. Still, his best work has been on stretch plays and, after ending his season with a wrist injury, it might not be a bad idea for the big-bodied Freeman to see an increased load so that Lindsay can stay fresh. The zone-heavy attack offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is set to implement would seem to suit Freeman based on the latter's college success at Oregon.
