Freeman ran for 170 yards on 35 carries and added 81 yards on 12 catches during the 2020 season.

Freeman paid dearly in the Broncos' acquisition of Melvin Gordon. Though he averaged 4.9 yards per carry, a full yard above his career average, Freeman seldom garnered many touches with Gordon serving as the bell cow more often than not. With the exception of Week 13's game against the Saints, in which Freeman took snaps at wildcat quarterback, the Oregon Duck never topped 35 yards in a game and never touched the ball more than nine times in a game. Freeman may still offer value as a third-down back, but -- depending on what the Broncos do in the offseason -- his role is far from guaranteed heading into 2021.