Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave confirmed that Freeman will serve as the Broncos' lead back Sunday against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

This was the expected outcome after it was revealed Wednesday that standout rookie Phillip Lindsay (wrist) wouldn't play in Week 17 with surgery on deck. Lindsay's absence leaves Freeman and Devontae Booker as the only backs on the active roster, with Freeman outpacing Booker in carries by a 113-29 margin. Musgrave still noted that Booker will "get a bunch of runs" in addition to presumably serving as the Broncos' primary pass-catching option out of the backfield, but unless Denver falls behind big early and is forced into catch-up mode, Freeman projects as the higher-upside fantasy play of the two.