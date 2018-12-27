Broncos' Royce Freeman: Designated as lead back
Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave confirmed that Freeman will serve as the Broncos' lead back Sunday against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
This was the expected outcome after it was revealed Wednesday that standout rookie Phillip Lindsay (wrist) wouldn't play in Week 17 with surgery on deck. Lindsay's absence leaves Freeman and Devontae Booker as the only backs on the active roster, with Freeman outpacing Booker in carries by a 113-29 margin. Musgrave still noted that Booker will "get a bunch of runs" in addition to presumably serving as the Broncos' primary pass-catching option out of the backfield, but unless Denver falls behind big early and is forced into catch-up mode, Freeman projects as the higher-upside fantasy play of the two.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Likely top back in Week 17•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Seven carries in loss•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Manages eight scrimmage yards•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Leads team in rushing•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Fumbles in win•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Bottled up by Steelers' front seven•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...