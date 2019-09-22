Broncos' Royce Freeman: Exits Sunday's game
Freeman was forced out of Sunday's game against the Packers with a shoulder injury, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Prior to his exit, Freeman had logged three carries for three yards. Phillip Lindsay will head Denver's backfield in his absence, with Devontae Booker on hand in a reserve role.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Tops 100 scrimmage yards•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Nearly matches Lindsay in carries•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: No yards on the ground•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Rips off big run•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Could split carries with Lindsay•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Working with first unit•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...