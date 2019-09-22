Freeman was forced out of Sunday's game against the Packers with a shoulder injury, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Prior to his exit, Freeman had logged three carries for three yards. Phillip Lindsay will head Denver's backfield in his absence, with Devontae Booker on hand in a reserve role.

