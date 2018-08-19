Freeman rushed six times for 20 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.

Freeman continued to split first-team work with Devontae Booker, and the rookie continued to outshine his counterpart en route to Freeman's second rushing touchdown in as many games. It'll be interesting to see how the Broncos dole out snaps during the team's third preseason game next Friday against the Redskins, when the starting offense is expected to get it's longest run of the preseason before presumably sitting out the preseason finale.