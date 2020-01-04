Broncos' Royce Freeman: Finishes second on team in catches
Freeman finished the 2019 campaign with 496 yards and three touchdowns on 132 carries and 43 catches on 50 targets for 256 yards and a touchdown.
Freeman's 2019 output was similar to that of his rookie season. He averaged 47.0 yards per game as compared to 42.4 as a rookie and 4.3 yards per touch in 2019 as compared to 4.2 in 2018. What changed was how he was gaining yards. Freeman averaged 2.7 catches per game in 2019, up from 1.0 as a rookie. His 43 receptions placed him behind only Courtland Sutton for the team lead. He tallied four or more catches seven times during the season, though five of those were with Joe Flacco under center. Freeman doesn't look much like a pass-catching back, but given the fact that receiving is one of the weaker aspects of Phillip Lindsay's game, it's a role he slid into and he made some clutch plays in the passing game during the season. With veteran Devontae Booker likely headed out of town, it'll be interesting to see who emerges as RB3 in Denver. If it isn't a shifty scatback type, Freeman could expand on his role as a pass-catcher in 2020.
