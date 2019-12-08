Freeman rushed eight times for 24 yards and caught both of his targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Texans.

The highlight of Freeman's day was a three-yard receiving touchdown in the final minute of the first half. That was his first career receiving score, though Freeman has emerged as a reliable receiver out of the backfield with 36 catches this season. He has averaged only 7.6 touches per game over the past five after reaching double digits in each of the first eight.