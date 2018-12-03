Freeman rushed for 48 yards on 12 carries during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals. He lost a fumble during the contest.

Freeman was stood up late in the third quarter and stripped just before his forward motion was stopped. The Broncos went right back to him, seven of his carries coming in the fourth quarter as Denver tried to drain the clock. The result was Freeman's most touches since Week 7 and most yardage since Week 4. Freeman has certainly been passed over by fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay in the pecking order, but the Oregon product maintains value given Denver's recent reliance on the run and his goal-line abilities. He'll face a tough test next Sunday against a 49ers front that is giving up just 4.0 yards per carry this season.