Freeman ran for six. yards on three carries and added two catches for six yards during Thursday's 37-28 win over the Jets.

Despite an offensive explosion (by Denver's standards), Freeman was not heavily featured as RB2. Melvin Gordon racked up 25 touches. Freeman remains a solid pass protector and receiver, but it's hard to see his role expanding in the near future as Phillip Lindsay (toe) may well be ready for Week 5's matchup against New England.